Swiss National Bank Buys 8,700 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of MBIA worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $643.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

