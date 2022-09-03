Swiss National Bank Buys 4,100 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. Raymond James cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CPF opened at $21.79 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

