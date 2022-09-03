ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of ACCO Brands worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

