CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,086,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $33.04 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

