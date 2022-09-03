Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Markel

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Markel Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Markel by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

