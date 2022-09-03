Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

