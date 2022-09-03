bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $148.50.
bioMérieux Company Profile
