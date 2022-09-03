bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $84.79 and a 52 week high of $148.50.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

