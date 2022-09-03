Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has C$103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$85.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$154.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

