Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Holcim Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

