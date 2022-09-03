Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

MGDPF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

