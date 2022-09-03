Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Insteel Industries worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.