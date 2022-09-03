Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,657,295.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $225.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Morningstar by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

