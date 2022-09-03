Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Sells 106,706,000.94 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY opened at 14.87 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.08 and a 52 week high of 37.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

