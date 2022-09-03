Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $95.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,072 shares of company stock valued at $441,887. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.10.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

