Swiss National Bank Buys 7,300 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 46,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

