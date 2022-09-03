Swiss National Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SP Plus worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $749.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

