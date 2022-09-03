Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,690,295.62 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

