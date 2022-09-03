Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,358,000.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,070,214 shares in the company, valued at $68,376,753.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SLDP opened at $6.32 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

