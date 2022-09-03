Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd Acquires 75,955 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62.

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

