ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $1,871,444.20 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

NOW stock opened at $434.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.08 and its 200-day moving average is $493.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

