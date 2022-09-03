American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Loop Capital

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $853.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $343,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.