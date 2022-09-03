Guggenheim Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

