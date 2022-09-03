Morgan Stanley Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

