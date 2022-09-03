Cowen Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $30.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.14.

HP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

