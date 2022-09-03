HC Wainwright Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $45.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IMAB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
I-Mab Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $80.88.
Institutional Trading of I-Mab
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.