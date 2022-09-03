China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 46.08% and a negative return on equity of 67.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.