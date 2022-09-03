AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of T stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its position in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

