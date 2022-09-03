PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

