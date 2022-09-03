Head-To-Head Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 4.22 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.47 AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 161.57 -$18.97 million ($0.26) -42.12

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spire Global and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 308.40%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% AST SpaceMobile -68.97% -15.52% -12.21%

Summary

Spire Global beats AST SpaceMobile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

