Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
SPLP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.