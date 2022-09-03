Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

