NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
NBY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.80.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
