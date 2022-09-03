NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.80.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

