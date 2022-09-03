Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.02. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

