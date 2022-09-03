Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.28 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

