Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.39. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 85.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

