Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.