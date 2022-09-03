Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BTN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

