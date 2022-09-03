Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $120.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

TSM opened at $80.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.