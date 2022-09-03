Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Financial Contrast

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY – Get Rating) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sauer Energy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sauer Energy and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.95%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sauer Energy and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $1.23 billion 3.21 -$4.50 billion $0.61 86.31

Sauer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Sauer Energy and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05%

Summary

Valaris beats Sauer Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

