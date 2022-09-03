Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

