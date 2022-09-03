Analyzing Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61% LeMaitre Vascular 13.94% 9.86% 8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 LeMaitre Vascular 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.06%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.24 $4.13 million ($0.76) -29.83 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 7.01 $26.91 million $1.01 48.77

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Anika Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

