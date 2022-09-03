Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 23.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of WK opened at $66.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.