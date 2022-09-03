Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,291,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,118,389.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,700. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.