Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

