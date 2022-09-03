Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Okta by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Okta by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.