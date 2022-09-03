Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.