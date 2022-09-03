Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Okta by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

