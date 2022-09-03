Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 48.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Okta by 320.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 198,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

