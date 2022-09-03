Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $223.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.