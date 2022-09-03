Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$87.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$83.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$70.67 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

