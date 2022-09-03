Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Methanex by 762.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 107,105 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

